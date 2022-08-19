Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Apple warns devices were able to be accessed by hackers. (CNN)
Apple users warned of urgent security update
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah....
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
Attorney General William Barr
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules