Made Market QC is this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations.

Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

Hours are 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Admission prices are $5 online and $7 at the door. A portion of proceeds will directly benefit River Music Experience

For more information, visit https://www.mademarketqc.com/.

