Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week.

The City of Moline and the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Committee said, Thank you to all our gracious sponsors, Hive Consulting, City staff and volunteers who have worked hard to make this a celebration to remember. Happy birthday, Moline.

Historic Trolley Tours

Take a 30-minute trolley ride through 150-plus years of history in downtown Moline Tuesday and Wednesday. Tours will start and ed at the John Deere Pavillion, every half-hour from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the city, the tour will include meeting pioneers and founders like John Deere and David Sears, a former slave who helped found a church, Moline’s first female doctor, a river-loving poet and a World War II hero from the Floreciente neighborhood.

Tickets are free, on a first come first served basis, the city said. Available here, or by calling 309-524-2007.

Music and Art Festival

More than 20 bands, from local favorites to major national touring acts, will take to two stages over the three-day event, with music from every genre, according to city officials.

The MidAmerican Main Stage, will be located under the sky bridge that connects the TaxSlayer Center to the Metrolink station and parking garage, will host headliners Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Pokey LaFarge, Celisse, Lissie, The Way Down Wanderers and more, city officials said.

On Friday, Mercado on 5th will bring their festive Media Release party down to River Drive, with music from Banda Cerro Azul, Grupo Innstinto, Crooked Cactus and more, city officials said. Mercado on 5th vendors will be selling their food and wares at the festival throughout the three-day event, not just on Friday night.

The festival will also feature an interactive chalk art display and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, face painting, clowns, balloon animals a coloring book station where aspiring young artists can enter a contest to win free Riverside Aquatic Center season passes for 2023 and more, the city said.

Food and beverage choices will be wide-ranging, according to the city. With more than a dozen food vendors, several beer tents including craft beers from Moline-based Bent River and Galena Brewing and wine and other drinks from Watermark Corners.

Touch-A-Truck

The Touch-A-Truck event is moving from Public Works to downtown Moline Saturday morning, the city said. Trucks will be out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind Dead Poets Espresso and Bad Boyz Pizza.

Vehicles ranging from squad cars and fire trucks to snow plows and dump trucks will be there, the city said. Military vehicles from the Rock Island Arsenal are also slated to make their appearance.

Timeline

Aug. 22: Mayoral Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., by invitation only



Aug. 23 and 24 – Historic Trolley Tours from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Aug. 25 – Music and Art Festival from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Aug. 26 – Music and Art Festival with Mercado on 5th “Stage Takeover” from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Aug. 27 – Touch-A-Truck from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Music and Art Festival from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and fireworks at Dusk



Aug. 29 – Monument Dedication at City Hall, the time to be determined

The city said backpacks and purses larger than a clutch will not be allowed. Lawn chairs, strollers and diaper bags can be brought. All items are subject to search.

ADA Parking will be available in the TaxSlayer parking lot near our Main Stage entrance, with the entire festival grounds being wheelchair accessible, according to city officials. ASL translators for the trolley tours and main and community stage performances will also be available.

The city said courtesy golf cart shuttles will be available from downtown parking ramps throughout the weekend, sponsored by Metrolink.

For full week details on the celebration, click here.

