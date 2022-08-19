Moline Man Sentenced to 240 Months in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local...
The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local level.(Public Domain Pictures)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A moline man was sentenced Tuesday to 240 months, or 20 years; in prison for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Brian P. Kelly, 43, will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release following sentence, according to a media release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000.

According to court records, Kelly pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

MGN Online
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
City of Moline
Moline movie in the park Friday canceled
FIRST ALERT DAY: Scattered thunderstorms develop later this afternoon and evening with a severe threat
Floatzilla
2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday