Moline Man Sentenced to 240 Months in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A moline man was sentenced Tuesday to 240 months, or 20 years; in prison for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Brian P. Kelly, 43, will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release following sentence, according to a media release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000.

According to court records, Kelly pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

