Moline movie in the park Friday canceled

Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Movie in the Park at Prospect Park is canceled Friday due to inclement weather.

Moline Parks and Recreation Department was set to host The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The movie was moved from the originally scheduled location of Brown Park Tuesday.

According to the parks and recreation department, if there is weather-related cancellation it will be posted on their Facebook page.

