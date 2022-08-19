Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say

Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE, Tx. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was found in the bushes outside an apartment complex in Texas on Thursday.

The Waxahachie Police Department said officers found the baby boy wrapped in a T-shirt around 8:30 a.m.

The infant was treated by medical staff and taken to a hospital where he is doing well, according to police.

Authorities said the newborn is in the custody of Child Protection Services.

The juvenile mother of the child has been identified but police have not released her name.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series

Latest News

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center as part of the Fejervary...
Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Food safety expert shares tips on protecting school lunches from foodborne illnesses
Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets
Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike...
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot