QC Pedaling for Parkinson’s: bike ride fundraiser to find a cure

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The QC Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a 15-mile, family-friendly bike ride along the mighty Mississippi to raise proceeds to be donated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

QC Pedaling for Parkinson’s--which starts and ends at Ben Butterworth Park in Moline--is set for Sept. 18 from 1-4 p.m. The entire ride will be on bike trails, with fun rest stops along the way.

Mindy Dodd, Overlook Village Senior Living, discusses the event and informs viewers about The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease through funded research and ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with the disease.

To be guaranteed an event participation shirt, you must register by Sunday, Aug. 21. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qc-pedaling-for-parkinsons-registration-317004086757

For more information about the non-profit receiving proceeds, visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.