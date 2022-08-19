Riverfront Pops celebrates 40 years with the music of Elton John Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad City Symphony calls it “the Party of the Summer” and this special music event is celebrating 40 years on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Executive Director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Brian Baxter, discusses the annual Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert set along the banks of the Mississippi at Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

This year’s festivities will feature a choir-enhanced symphonic celebration of the music of Elton John including many of the artist’s greatest hits such as “Rocket Man,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”.

The night will close with the traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever set to a brilliant fireworks display.

Riverfront Pops will open gates at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. will be the pre-show featuring the QC Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the main concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

This event is a combination of general admission and reserved seating. General admission seats cost $22 in advance for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 3-13. Adult prices increase $3 on Friday, Aug. 19.

Have a group of 15 or more? Learn about group discounts. Bandshell tickets cost $25.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable event evening for all, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra has implemented a Security Checkpoint Screening for all guests.

Patrons will be subject to a handheld wand screening and all must prepare and complete a bag and/or cooler check. QCSO reserves the right to refuse admission to patrons who refuse to allow inspection of their persons and any items desired to bring into the facility.

If you have questions, contact the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or email info@qcso.org.

