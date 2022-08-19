Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child

Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.

Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark color late model Chevy Malibu traveling west on 20th Avenue that was suspected to be the vehicle involved, police said.

According to police, the case has been turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for review pending the filing of charges.

The Rock Island Police Department thanks the public for the assistance provided in this case.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere reports $1.88 billion in 3rd quarter earnings
The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
MGN Online
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island