Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.

Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark color late model Chevy Malibu traveling west on 20th Avenue that was suspected to be the vehicle involved, police said.

According to police, the case has been turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for review pending the filing of charges.

The Rock Island Police Department thanks the public for the assistance provided in this case.

