Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs.

The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview.

All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit, and fines are doubled in construction zones. Please be alert for all construction workers and pay attention en to traffic control devices.

