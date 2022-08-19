Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with...
The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs.(MGN)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs.

The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview.

All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit, and fines are doubled in construction zones. Please be alert for all construction workers and pay attention en to traffic control devices.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

Due to Union Pacific rail maintenance, many DeWitt railroad crossings will be closed.
DeWitt railroad crossing closures
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County.
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash