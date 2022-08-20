FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Noon until 8 PM Saturday, 8-20-22 for strong to severe storms

Look for strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. An area of low pressure and a trailing front will be the focal point of showers and storms for parts of the QCA. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and brief heavy rain, mainly in our southern and eastern counties.

A Level 1 risk for parts of the TV6 viewing area this afternoon and evening.
A Level 1 risk for parts of the TV6 viewing area this afternoon and evening.(KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

Get the QC Weather App. It's a great way to keep up to date on severe or impactful weather.
Get the QC Weather App. It's a great way to keep up to date on severe or impactful weather.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
3pm-Midnight for isolated strong storms
First Alert Day for strong storms Friday afternoon and evening
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Be prepared for active weather this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Noon until 8 PM
Your First Alert Forecast
Assumption knocks off Independence in season opener
Two young Maquoketa girls have a chance to show off their baseball skills in a major league...
Two Maquoketa girls qualify for Milwaukee Brewers Team Championship