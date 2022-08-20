FIRST ALERT DAY: Showers & Storms This Afternoon/Evening

Pleasant Weather Into Next Week
Stay "Sky Aware" this afternoon for the possibility of strong to severe storms across much of the QCA.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re talking showers and thunderstorms to kick off the weekend. Heavy rain moved across parts of the region this morning, but now the Storm Prediction Center has put us at a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for some storms possibly becoming strong to severe this afternoon. The primary threats will include damaging winds, large hail, brief heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. A FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms will remain in effect until 8 PM. Clouds and rain will keep readings confined to the 70′s this afternoon. Look for showers and storms into this evening, followed by rain chances continuing Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70′s. The week ahead looks quiet and dry, with temperatures back in the lower to middle 80′s.

Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening.(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could become strong to severe, mainly this afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, some possibly severe. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 78°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

3pm-Midnight for isolated strong storms
First Alert Day for strong storms Friday afternoon and evening

