P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC

People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities.(kwqc)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities.

Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence.

P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m. to a new church; then, they continue the memorial by offering prayers and reflections for all the families impacted by violence in the Quad Cities.

The memorial’s purpose is to provide families and the community a place to reflect and grieve for their loss.

The shirts will be located at these churches on Saturdays:

  • Aug. 27, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St.
  • Sept. 3, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St.
  • Sept. 10, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 121 W. 12th St.
  • Sept. 17, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 323 W 11th St.

On Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., P.U.N.C.H. will host a Day of Remembrance at Centennial Park in Davenport, honoring and remembering the victims.

All are welcome to join.

