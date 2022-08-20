P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities.
Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence.
P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m. to a new church; then, they continue the memorial by offering prayers and reflections for all the families impacted by violence in the Quad Cities.
The memorial’s purpose is to provide families and the community a place to reflect and grieve for their loss.
The shirts will be located at these churches on Saturdays:
- Aug. 27, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St.
- Sept. 3, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St.
- Sept. 10, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 121 W. 12th St.
- Sept. 17, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 323 W 11th St.
On Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., P.U.N.C.H. will host a Day of Remembrance at Centennial Park in Davenport, honoring and remembering the victims.
All are welcome to join.
