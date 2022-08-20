P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities.

Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence.

P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m. to a new church; then, they continue the memorial by offering prayers and reflections for all the families impacted by violence in the Quad Cities.

The memorial’s purpose is to provide families and the community a place to reflect and grieve for their loss.

The shirts will be located at these churches on Saturdays:

Aug. 27, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St.

Sept. 3, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St.

Sept. 10, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 121 W. 12th St.

Sept. 17, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 323 W 11th St.

On Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., P.U.N.C.H. will host a Day of Remembrance at Centennial Park in Davenport, honoring and remembering the victims.

All are welcome to join.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.