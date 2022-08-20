Showers & Storms This Afternoon/Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re talking showers and thunderstorms to kick off the weekend. The main concern will be the possibility of brief moderate to heavy rain, but the Storm Prediction Center has put us at a MARGINAL RISK for some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. A FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms will be in effect from Noon until 8 PM. Clouds and rain will keep readings confined to the 70′s this afternoon. Look for showers overnight, followed by rain chances continuing into Sunday with highs in the 70′s. The week ahead looks quiet and dry, with temperatures back near the 80 degree mark.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could become strong to severe, mainly this afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening and overnight showers and storms. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered showers. High: 78°.

