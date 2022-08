MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Hayden Bickford, 7, and Krissy Dontje, 9, qualified for the Milwaukee Brewers Team Championship in the MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition. Bickford & Dontje will compete at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, on Sept. 18, 2022.

