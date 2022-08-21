A Foggy Start For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start your Sunday with some clouds and dense fog overhead, followed by sunshine for many locations by afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 70′s to the lower 80′s. Our attention then turns to the coming work week. Look for a lot less rain and a lot more sun over the next several days. Temperatures should range from the upper 70′s rising into the middle 80′s through the period. Look for increasing cloudiness by Friday. Rain chances return by next Saturday.

TODAY: Dense fog this morning. Afternoon sunshine. High: 78°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°.

