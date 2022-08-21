Lingering Clouds For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We started the day with some clouds and dense fog overhead. The fog has now lifted, but the clouds will stick around for a while longer. Expect partial clearing in some locations by late afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 70′s to the lower 80′s. Our attention then turns to the coming work week. Look for a lot less rain and a lot more sun over the next several days. Temperatures should range from the upper 70′s rising into the middle 80′s through the period. Look for increasing cloudiness by Friday. Rain chances return by next Saturday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds this morning. Partial clearing by late afternoon. High: 78°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°.

