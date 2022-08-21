Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home

MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.

Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips.

Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a lot of conditions that needed treatment. Couldn’t tell you if they were under treatment, but one of the biggest things was being very thin, poor nutrition, and dehydration.”

Another challenge he faced was gaining the dog’s trust.

“They weren’t socialized to, never used to walking on a leash, as far as we could tell. We physically carried most of them 300-400 yards away to the transfer vehicles.”

Thankfully, several breed-specific rescues from states such as Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have crossed state borders to offer assistance.

Sarah Rebernick, the Vice President and Adoption Coordinator of Minnesota-Wisconsin Collie Rescue, commented about the different treatment collies should receive compared to other dog breeds,

“Breed-specific rescues understand the traits and the issues that there are with the breed they work with, so we are able to know what it is the collies are going to need to be rehabilitated from a situation like this. They don’t traditionally do well in a shelter setting because they are so sensitive. We would like to help the animal control here get them into appropriate situations where they can be in homes and be rehabilitated to get the love. "

The status of the dogs is promising; Vet Joy says they are progressing, “You go in the pens now after a few days; you bend down. You’ve got five of them on top of you looking to get some love. Food, water, and love are powerful medications.”

There are over ten collie rescue groups aiding the dog’s recovery in Mercer County.

