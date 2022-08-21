One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle
Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5.

Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier in a construction zone. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Stay "Sky Aware" this afternoon for the possibility of strong to severe storms across much of...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM Saturday, 8-20-22 for strong to severe storms
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Spartans ready to defend title
Golden Warriors are eager to start new season
WMU took down Audubon 68-36
WMU earns impressive opening win
WMU took down Audubon 68-36
WACO knocks off Southeast Warren