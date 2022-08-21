One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5.

Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier in a construction zone. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

