Paddlers deal with weather, enjoy Floatzilla

Floatzilla 2022
Floatzilla 2022(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Not even the weather could keep Quad Cities residents away from the water for the 13th annual Floatzilla. Over 1,300 paddlers of all ages took their kayaks and canoes up and down the Mississippi River.

To help keep the river as clean as possible, paddlers were given small bags to pick up floating pieces of plastic.

“If you are out on the river, and you realize how doable, and how accessible, then I think it does promote paddle sports, silent sports. (It’s) a way to enjoy the river and maybe become a steward of the river. If you get to know it, you want to keep it clean,” said Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action.

Wine said that people from 16 different states participated. Participants also had a chance to listen to live music and order from different food trucks.

