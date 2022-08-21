WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street

"Flash Mob" Looters ransack convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side. (SOURCE: LAPD)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store.

The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.

The mob then rushed to a nearby 7-11 store and looted it, stealing lottery tickets and everything of value.

Before police could respond, the street was unblocked and the looters fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes any faces in the video, police ask them to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Stay "Sky Aware" this afternoon for the possibility of strong to severe storms across much of...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 PM Saturday, 8-20-22 for strong to severe storms
Police Lights MGN
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280

Latest News

Floatzilla 2022
Paddlers deal with weather, enjoy Floatzilla
A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash