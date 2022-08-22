2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release.

Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.

Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, was sentenced to 120 months; or 10 years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

According to court records, in the fall of 2020, officers identified Nelson and Graeber as part of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport.

Nelson trafficked methamphetamine between July 2020 and March 2021, according to court records. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Nelson’s residence in Davenport in March 2021. Police seized approximately 11.37 grams of ice methamphetamine and more than $4,000, which was drug proceeds.

On March 29, 2021, Nelson was arrested transporting methamphetamine from Colorado to the Quad Cities, court records show.

Nelson pleaded guilty on March 31.

Graeber trafficked methamphetamine between August and November 2020, according to court records. He was arrested in November 2020, at the time he had a firearm and methamphetamine, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking in his possession.

Graeber pleaded on March 30.

In June, Nelson and Graber’s co-defendant, Chelsey Lira was sentenced to 180 months; or five years, in prison, according to a media release. Additional co-defendants are scheduled to be sentenced at later dates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.