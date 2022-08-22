5 Burlington men sentenced to prison on drug conspiracy charges

Charges are related to seizure of 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine seizure during an Arizona traffic stop
(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five Burlington men were sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area.

Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, was sentenced to approximately 14 years; or 169 months, of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; and Brian Keith Davis, Jr., 42, was sentenced to 10 years and six months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

According to court records, the conspiracy started by Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov. 2, 2021.

Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson, 46, were the “middlemen” who received large quantities of ice methamphetamine in Burlington from Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, who served as the main drug source, along with another person, according to court documents.

Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson either sold quantities of ice methamphetamine themselves or provided it to lower-level dealers such as Goudy, Stewart, and Davis for distribution, court records show. Julie Mason, 54, was one of the drug couriers for the group.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Mason was stopped in Arizona while transporting approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine, court documents show. Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was bound for Burlington. This traffic stop was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine at the time.

Mason, Childs, and Marcus Johnson have all pled guilty to drug conspiracy charges and are scheduled to be sentenced on a later date.

Mason was previously found guilty of possession of drugs for sale and transporting drugs for sale following a jury trial in Arizona, according to a media release. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

