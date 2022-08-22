Art supply thrift store opens to benefit pet owners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City businesses announced a collaboration to help pets and their owners. Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening event for its new Stock & Pile section, where customers can buy new or used art and craft supplies. A ribbon-cutting event will be held Fri., Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.

Stock & Pile will be located inside the Skeleton Key Art and Antiques store and will sell the art supplies by the pound. Proceeds from sales will go toward Rescued of Moline, a resale boutique that supports pets in need.

At Stock & Pile, shoppers will find a variety of fabric, yarn, floral items, scrapbooking and stamping supplies, and more sold for $2 per pound. Donations are accepted during regular business hours at Skeleton Key and Rescued stores.

More information can be found on the Stock & Pile and Skeleton Key Art and Antique Facebook pages, or at Rescued.

