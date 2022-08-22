Bettendorf Community Schools receive grant for therapeutic classrooms

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A different type of classroom could soon show up in schools across the Bettendorf Community School District.

The district was named as one of the recipients of a grant worth more than $2.3 million. It’s called the ‘Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant’ and BCSD was one of ten recipients named by the Iowa Department of Education.

According to the state Department of Education, the grants are being given to districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.

State education leaders say the grants were established through state legislation signed into law in 2020, and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youth and families.

This is the second round of grants given out to districts. Clinton and Mount Pleasant school districts were among six to receive the first round of grants.

According to the department, grants will be distributed this fall for district implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.