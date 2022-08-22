Bettendorf Community Schools receive grant for therapeutic classrooms

The Iowa Department of Education gave out more than $2 million to schools across the state for this initiative
The Iowa Freedom of Information Council joined by KWQC, WQAD, WHBF and the Quad Cities Times...
The Iowa Freedom of Information Council joined by KWQC, WQAD, WHBF and the Quad Cities Times sued the Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors Monday for blocking journalists from covering a meeting in May where parents expressed concern about violence in the district’s middle school.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A different type of classroom could soon show up in schools across the Bettendorf Community School District.

The district was named as one of the recipients of a grant worth more than $2.3 million. It’s called the ‘Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant’ and BCSD was one of ten recipients named by the Iowa Department of Education.

According to the state Department of Education, the grants are being given to districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.

State education leaders say the grants were established through state legislation signed into law in 2020, and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youth and families.

This is the second round of grants given out to districts. Clinton and Mount Pleasant school districts were among six to receive the first round of grants.

According to the department, grants will be distributed this fall for district implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Foggy start to your Monday
Foggy start to your Monday
Family and friends remember Trudy Appleby, 26 years after disappearance
Family and friends remember Trudy Appleby, 26 years after disappearance