Davenport man sentenced to prison for 2021 bank robbery

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 65 months; or five years and five months, in prison for a bank robbery charge.

Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, will serve three years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a media release.

Arnordo Turner, 33, of Davenport
Arnordo Turner, 33, of Davenport(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

According to court records, Davenport police responded on June 16, 2021, to Ascentra Credit Union for a report of a bank robbery.

Officers identified Turner as the robber, court records show. Turner passed a note to a teller requesting that they “put all the money on the counter.” The teller provided Turner with $1,155.

Officers then located Turner nearby and he admitted robbing the credit union, court records show.

According to court records, Turner plead guilty to the charge on Feb. 22.

