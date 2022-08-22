East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release.

Officers located a large crowd of people outside the bar when they arrived, according to police. Several fights were happening within the group.

After securing the scene, police said they found several shell casings in the area. There were no reports of anyone being hit by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752- 1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

According to police, four people were arrested on unrelated charges.

Alizea S. Hanes, 26, from Moline, Illinois was arrested on a Davenport, Iowa warrant for a second-degree robbery charge.

Lexus O. Houston-Johnson, 24, from Rock Island, Illinois was arrested on a battery charge, Class A misdemeanor.

Latonya S. Houston, 50, from Rock Island, Illinois was arrested on a battery charge, Class A misdemeanor.

Dianthia M. Kelley, 23, from Rock Island, Illinois was arrested on a battery charge, Class A misdemeanor.

