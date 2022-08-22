Family and friends remember Trudy Appleby, 26 years after disappearance

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, with family and friends holding a vigil in her honor.

“I walked her home the night of August 20 of 1996,” Amber Dunlap, Trudy’s best friend said. “We both said our ‘see ya tomorrow’s,’ did our nightly ritual when we got to her driveway. Little did either one of us know that tomorrow would never come.”

Dunlap along with her mother, Kelly Carlson, both still remember the last time Trudy was over to play. In the years since they’ve dedicated a Facebook page to help find more information about her disappearance.

Carlson said they’re still overwhelmed by the support the community has shown.

“Her family and her friends — I don’t know what any of them would do — or us,” Carlson said. “Without the support of [the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network] and other people who reach out to us through Facebook.”

During the vigil family and friends gathered at First Baptist Church in East Moline to pray and remember Trudy, and others who have gone missing.

Dennis Harker runs the Quad Cities Missing Person Network, he’s been through the disappearance of his brother and his son, David.

He hopes the work his group does can bring families the closure they deserve.

“At the time that David went missing, I made a vow to the community that I would pay it forward,” Harker said. “I would help others who’ve gone missing.”

Marilyn McAllister-Snelling is a certified search and rescue volunteer who works with Harker often. Her son, also named David, went missing more than five years ago.

“60% of [missing persons] are men and they’re adult men,” McAllister-Snelling said. “We have so many people missing, and no one has a clue until it touches their family.”

Trudy’s uncle, Ray Eddleman, spoke during the vigil and pled with the only living person of interest, Jamie Fisher.

“I’m asking you to please seek counseling so that you can learn to find it in your heart to tell us where our little girl is,” Eddleman said.

Anyone with any information about Trudy’s disappearances is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

