Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police and the Rock Island-Milan School District are investigating a non-credible threat.

According to District Communication Director Holly Sparkman and Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi, police contacted the RIMSD #41Saturday about a social media photo posted by a junior high student.

Chief Landi tells TV6 that police deemed the threat non-credible.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have shared this information with neighboring law enforcement agencies and to help ensure a sense of security, we will be maintaining a visible police presence at RI schools this morning,” Chief Landi said in a statement to TV6.

Sparkman tells TV6 that RIMSD #41 cannot share any specifics about the ongoing investigation or any consequences that will occur, but says the district is in contact with the student and the student’s family.

A statement from RIMSD #41 was sent out to families of students in the junior high schools and the high school to let parents know that the district is aware of the threat and is working with police to address the incident.

