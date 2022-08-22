Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen who lives in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or two year and nine months, in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number and illegal reentry.

Silvano Marez Rios, 50, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Marez Rios was found in West Liberty after having been deported or removed by immigration authorities.

In Iowa, Marez Rios used the identity of a United States citizen to obtain employment, court records show. He also used the same identity when incurring medical expenses and for numerous driving offenses.

After working under one false identity, court documents show, Marez Rios used the identity and social security card of another United States citizen to obtain employment.

According to court records, Marez Rios plead guilty on March 30, to the four charges.

