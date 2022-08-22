Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge

Meth
Meth(MGN Graphics)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release.

Gutierrez was identified as a leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in Colorado, California, and the Davenport area, according to court records. Gutierrez, with others, supplied large amounts of methamphetamine to people in Davenport.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, to the charge.

Gutierrez’s co-defendant, Oscar Cruz Guzman, 28 of Riverside, California, was sentenced in April to 126 months; or 10 years and six months, in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

Latest News

Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
Generic Gavel
Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges
Police lights road
Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf