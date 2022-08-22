Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release.

Gutierrez was identified as a leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in Colorado, California, and the Davenport area, according to court records. Gutierrez, with others, supplied large amounts of methamphetamine to people in Davenport.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, to the charge.

Gutierrez’s co-defendant, Oscar Cruz Guzman, 28 of Riverside, California, was sentenced in April to 126 months; or 10 years and six months, in prison.

