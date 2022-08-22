Moline Public Schools Foundation grant recipients announced for 2022-2023 school year

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Schools Foundation has announced almost $40,000 in grants will fund projects at 10 different schools in the Moline-Coal Valley School District for the 2022-2023 school year.

School officials say the 23 grants will help students of all ages and will be used for extra resources and creative projects, such as special equipment for music and physical education.

“When our teachers benefit, our students benefit. And when our students benefit, the community benefits,” says Dr. Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent.

“Our grants are all about giving teachers the resources they need to make a difference in the lives of students,” says Debbie Bohman, Moline Public Schools Foundation Board President. “Each year, we partner with the school district to understand the needs of teachers and connect with projects that fulfill our mission.”

Some recipients include Wilson Middle School receiving a $4,245 grant for a portable keyboard to be used for community performances and Lincoln Irving Elementary School receiving $4,369 for classical guitars.

Since 1988, the foundation has granted over $800,000 to classrooms in the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

For more information about the Moline Public Schools Foundation and the grants, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

Latest News

The two Davenport Central sophomores make their own homemade jewelry.
Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’
Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport man sentenced to prison for 2021 bank robbery
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store