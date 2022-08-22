Moline Public Schools Foundation grant recipients announced for 2022-2023 school year

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Schools Foundation has announced almost $40,000 in grants will fund projects at 10 different schools in the Moline-Coal Valley School District for the 2022-2023 school year.

School officials say the 23 grants will help students of all ages and will be used for extra resources and creative projects, such as special equipment for music and physical education.

“When our teachers benefit, our students benefit. And when our students benefit, the community benefits,” says Dr. Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent.

“Our grants are all about giving teachers the resources they need to make a difference in the lives of students,” says Debbie Bohman, Moline Public Schools Foundation Board President. “Each year, we partner with the school district to understand the needs of teachers and connect with projects that fulfill our mission.”

Some recipients include Wilson Middle School receiving a $4,245 grant for a portable keyboard to be used for community performances and Lincoln Irving Elementary School receiving $4,369 for classical guitars.

Since 1988, the foundation has granted over $800,000 to classrooms in the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

For more information about the Moline Public Schools Foundation and the grants, click here.

