Morning fog gives way to sunny day

Quiet weather this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - High pressure will control our weather for the next couple days leading to morning fog and a lot of sunshine each afternoon.  Temps will average around normal for this time of August with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.  There will be a few more clouds around by Wednesday and Thursday but the rain looks to stay to our north.  The weather pattern will then look to turn active again Saturday into Sunday morning this weekend.

TODAY: AM Fog/PM sun.  High: 82º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog.  Low: 60º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Foggy Start For Your Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Drier conditions return Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers & Storms This Afternoon/Evening