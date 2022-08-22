Mostly Clear and Calm This Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lovely conditions across the region this evening, with clear skies, cool temperatures, and light winds. Lows should settle into the 50′s to low 60′s. Warm sunshine returns to the area for Tuesday, and Wednesday, followed by our next weather maker arriving Thursday. This system could bring a chance for showers, mainly north by afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a quiet rest of the work week, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Rain chances will return by Sunday into next week.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds this evening, then mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°. Wind: Calm.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°.

