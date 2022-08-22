Mostly Clear and Calm This Evening

Warm Sunshine Through Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lovely conditions across the region this evening, with clear skies, cool temperatures, and light winds. Lows should settle into the 50′s to low 60′s. Warm sunshine returns to the area for Tuesday, and Wednesday, followed by our next weather maker arriving Thursday. This system could bring a chance for showers, mainly north by afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a quiet rest of the work week, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Rain chances will return by Sunday into next week.

TONIGHT:  A few passing clouds this evening, then mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°. Wind: Calm.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mostly sunny and calm start to the week
Foggy start to your Monday
Foggy start to your Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Foggy Start For Your Sunday