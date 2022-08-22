New Aldi opening in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Aldi is coming to Bettendorf.

The discount grocery store, located at 3221 Devils Glen Road, opens Sept. 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi fan favorites products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a media release. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Heather McCarthy, Dwight, regional vice president for Aldi, said in the release. “We have served the greater Quad Cities market for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Bettendorf residents an affordable way of shopping.”

