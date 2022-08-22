New Aldi opening in Bettendorf

The discount grocery store, located at 3221 Devils Glen Road, opens Sept. 1. A ribbon-cutting...
The discount grocery store, located at 3221 Devils Glen Road, opens Sept. 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m.(WRDW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Aldi is coming to Bettendorf.

The discount grocery store, located at 3221 Devils Glen Road, opens Sept. 1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi fan favorites products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a media release. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Heather McCarthy, Dwight, regional vice president for Aldi, said in the release. “We have served the greater Quad Cities market for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Bettendorf residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Courtesy of Rudy's Tacos
Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing
This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere reports $1.88 billion in 3rd quarter earnings
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark