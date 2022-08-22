Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday.

Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man.

TV6 is not naming him at this time.

No other information was released Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 extension 614.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.