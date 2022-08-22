Police: 1 injured in single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon.

The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release.

Officers on scene said a 63-year-old man from Davenport was driving a 2013 Victory motorcycle when he lost control and collided with a guardrail and bridge structure.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later to the University of Iowa Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

