Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon.

The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release.

Officers on scene said a 63-year-old man from Davenport was driving a 2013 Victory motorcycle when he lost control and collided with a guardrail and bridge structure.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later to the University of Iowa Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

