Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release.

A green Dodge Charger failed to yield while turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive, police said. A blue Ford Explorer was westbound and collided with the charger.

According to police, four people from the Explorer went to an area hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. Occupants of the Charger were treated on scene.

Police said the driver of the Charger was given citations for the crash.

