Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store.

Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery.

Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk. The person then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a media release.

No other investigation was released.

