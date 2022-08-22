Red Cross: Volunteers needed to help install free smoke detectors in Moline

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood this week and could use a little help. Teams of volunteers will be visiting homes on Wed., Aug. 24. In addition, volunteers will be providing fire safety information to residents.

To volunteer, you can visit rdcrss.org/3QNubIK to sign up. Please indicate if you are bilingual.

Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50-percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice an escape plan so everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

