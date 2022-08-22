Rock Island Police Department swears in 4 new officers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department Monday morning swore in four new officers to the force.

According to a media release, City Clerk Samantha Gange administered the oaths of office to Blake Moe, Nicolas Castro, Tyler Anast-Schneider and Jacob Hast in the police department community room.

“We are delighted to have four more officers,” Police Chief Richard Landi said. “Obviously we are short staffed; the additional officers definitely helps with our staffing and getting services out to the citizens of Rock Island. “We’re working toward getting fully staffed and this was one more step in that direction.”

Moe is a former police officer from Missouri and will start training with the department immediately. Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy located in Bellville, Illinois on Aug. 30.

The four new officers bring the total number of sworn officers to 75.

Landi said eight more officers are needed to fill openings and upcoming retirements. To be placed on the eligibility list, he said applicants must pass a physical agility test, written test, background check and an interview with the police department.

Tyler Anast-Schneider is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.
Tyler Anast-Schneider is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
Blake Moe is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.
Blake Moe is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
Nicolas Castro is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.
Nicolas Castro is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
Jacob Hast is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.
Jacob Hast is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night...
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 8/22: Seasonable temperatures
Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a...
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store