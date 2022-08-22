Rock Island Police Department swears in 4 new officers

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department Monday morning swore in four new officers to the force.

According to a media release, City Clerk Samantha Gange administered the oaths of office to Blake Moe, Nicolas Castro, Tyler Anast-Schneider and Jacob Hast in the police department community room.

“We are delighted to have four more officers,” Police Chief Richard Landi said. “Obviously we are short staffed; the additional officers definitely helps with our staffing and getting services out to the citizens of Rock Island. “We’re working toward getting fully staffed and this was one more step in that direction.”

Moe is a former police officer from Missouri and will start training with the department immediately. Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy located in Bellville, Illinois on Aug. 30.

The four new officers bring the total number of sworn officers to 75.

Landi said eight more officers are needed to fill openings and upcoming retirements. To be placed on the eligibility list, he said applicants must pass a physical agility test, written test, background check and an interview with the police department.

Tyler Anast-Schneider is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday. (KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Blake Moe is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday. (KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Nicolas Castro is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday. (KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Jacob Hast is one of four new Rock Island police officers sworn in Monday. (KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

