Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing

Courtesy of Rudy's Tacos
Courtesy of Rudy's Tacos(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors.

“Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”

The restaurant’s staff has been offered positions at other locations, according to the post.

The post did not say why the restaurant is closing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

