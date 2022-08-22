Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg.

Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke.

They were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby apartment building but it did sustain some heat damage to the siding, according to a media release.

No injuries were reported. Five vehicles and a motorcycle are considered a total loss from the fire, according to the release. Two more vehicles were damaged and half of the parking structure was destroyed.

The preliminary damage estimate is $275,000, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

