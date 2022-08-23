2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car crash on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive.

According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt.

Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Fairmount Street when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the bridge before ending up on its side in Duck Creek.

Police say five people were in the vehicle at the time, including the 31-year-old driver who died at the scene and a 12-year-old passenger who was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say a 10-year-old passenger was flown to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

No identities have been released. The crash is still under investigation.

