3 reasons to start the day with a breakfast boost

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meal prep isn’t just for dinner – how about trying dietitian-approved prep-ahead breakfast ideas?

HyVee dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN, shares 3 important reasons to eat breakfast. In the process, she demos a sheet pan pancake recipe full of nutrient-dense ingredients to support health (recipe below).

Interview talking Points include:

3 reasons to eat breakfast:

People who eat breakfast are often able to make better food decisions throughout the day and tend to be a healthier weight than non-breakfast eaters. Starting the day with a good source of protein and fiber helps balance blood sugars for the remainder of the day for more stable energy and fewer cravings. Breakfast is an ideal opportunity to start your day fueled and energized. Guarantee a good start to your day by prepping quick, energy-boosting breakfasts filled with good-for-you ingredients.

Make choices that are nutrient-dense for all-day success.

Options should include a lean protein such as eggs, nuts or dairy. How it helps: Protein provides lasting energy, repairs muscle, helps balance blood sugar and can keep you full for longer. Look to add fibrous ingredients offering whole grains, vegetables and fruits for a boost in fiber. How it helps: Fiber slows down digestion, which helps you feel satisfied for longer, results in more balanced blood sugars, and may help promote healthy cholesterol levels. o Options should include healthy fats with ingredients like avocados, nut butters, seeds, and Greek yogurt contain fat. How it helps: Fats provide satiating energy and help your body absorb other nutrients. Select recipes that feature lots of vitamins and minerals: choose a combination of multiple food groups at a meal, and aim for half a plate of colorful vegetables and fruits for a diet rich in vitamins and minerals. ▪ How it helps: Eating a nutrient-dense diet with a variety of vegetables and fruits may help prevent against heart disease and many other illnesses.

Fresh Berry and Maple Sheet Pan Pancakes Serves: 8 (2 each)

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray

2 cups Kodiak Power Cakes buttermilk flapjack & waffle mix

1 ½ cups Full Circle Market original oat non-dairy beverage

2 Hy-Vee large eggs

2 Tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup, plus additional for serving

2 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground nutmeg

1 ½ cups sliced Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries

1 ½ cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend

1. PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-in. baking pan with parchment; spray with nonstick spray and set aside. 2. STIR together pancake mix, oat beverage, eggs, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Spread batter in prepared baking pan. Top with strawberries and triple berry blend. 3. BAKE for 14 to 16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly; cut pancake into 16 pieces. Serve with additional syrup. 4. TO STORE, cool pancake pieces completely; wrap each piece in plastic wrap. Store in a freezer safe container in freezer up to 1 month. To serve, unwrap and reheat 2 pieces in microwave on HIGH for 45 to 60 minutes or until warm.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.