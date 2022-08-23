Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school.

Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back.

It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours over the summer to train under the program.

“We want to make it fun. We want to make it engaging. We want to make it we we know how valuable I think anybody think back to what are the things you remember about school? And there’s oftentimes you’re not going to think through all I remember that one math test. You’re going to think through the relationship you had with an adult, you’re going to think through that. That moment that you had with another student, " said Hartley.

Hartley says the program helps the news students feel more comfortable going into a new school year.

He goes on to say the new students will be welcomed in on a red carpet, bubble machine and a cookout. There will also be activities for the upperclassmen and sixth graders to bond with one another.

