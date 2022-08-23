Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school.

Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back.

It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours over the summer to train under the program.

“We want to make it fun. We want to make it engaging. We want to make it we we know how valuable I think anybody think back to what are the things you remember about school? And there’s oftentimes you’re not going to think through all I remember that one math test. You’re going to think through the relationship you had with an adult, you’re going to think through that. That moment that you had with another student, " said Hartley.

Hartley says the program helps the news students feel more comfortable going into a new school year.

He goes on to say the new students will be welcomed in on a red carpet, bubble machine and a cookout. There will also be activities for the upperclassmen and sixth graders to bond with one another.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
Police lights road
Police: 1 injured in single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf

Latest News

fatal car accident in Davenport
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
Bettendorf Middle School new WEB program
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day of school
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car accident on the N. Fairmount...
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
Sunny and comfy today
Sunny and comfy today