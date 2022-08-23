Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to the Quad Cities

The water circus performances run Thursday-Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to the Quad Cities
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver will be in Davenport Aug. 25 - 28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust Street.

Morgaine Rosenthal, manager and performer with Cirque Italia, invites viewers to see the unique performances featuring artists from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. The shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and more. This year’s presentation is within a pirate adventure story.

The schedule of shows is as follows:

  • August 25 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
  • August 26 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • August 27 - Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • August 28 - Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now and range from $10 - $50 depending on availability. To purchase tickets, click here.

