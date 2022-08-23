Davenport City Council preparing for 3rd and 4th street hearing on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council is set to vote on Wednesday for the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets into two-way streets.

According to Kyle Gripp, At-Large Alderman for the city of Davenport, the discussion surrounding the proposed plan has gotten Davenport citizens talking.

“Nothing makes Davenporters talk quite like the direction of their downtown streets go,” Gripp said. “So we get a lot of comments about this. We get a lot of people who are opinionated. It’s been great conversation.”

Several Alderman I spoke with today believe the council is split on the decision but will likely send it through to a second hearing in order to receive more public comment and data on the plan.

6th ward Alderman Ben Jobgen said in a statement to TV6 that he just needs more time to hear from his constituents before he makes his decision.

“I currently oppose the ordinance amendment changing the traffic pattern along E. 3rd and E. 4th Streets from River Dr. to Marquette,” Jobgen said in his statement. “I continue to want to hear from any and all residents of Davenport, especially those that reside in the 6th. While I have my opinions based upon the data presented by city staff, my desire is always to be a representative of the 6th Ward, and City of Davenport.”

4th ward Alderman Robby Ortiz is still on the fence about the proposed plan but is open to hearing from both sides of the coin.

“So I’ve been very clear on that from the very beginning. So like I said, there’s people that are passionate on both sides of the aisle. I’m listening to both, then I’ll do what’s best, I think for the city of Davenport,” Ortiz said.

Kyle Gripp felt otherwise regarding the proposed plan.

“One way streets are bad for businesses. They’re bad for neighborhoods. And they’re bad for downtown’s,” Gripp said. “And I think converting these back to two ways is going to be better for downtown businesses, residents on the west end of our downtown and for the city as a whole.”

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday, August 24.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.