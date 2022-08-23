Davenport police investigating overnight car accident

Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the N. Fairmount St. bridge...
Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the N. Fairmount St. bridge over Duck Creek near Heatherton Dr.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are currently investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near N. Fairmount St. and Heatherton Dr.

Details are limited at this time, but police tell TV6 the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday.

At the time of publication, the bridge is blocked off as police investigate.

A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing emergency crews investigating underneath the bridge.

Police could not confirm how many vehicles were involved, or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

